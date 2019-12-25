Success of Ram temple movement sign of Hindu awakening: RSS pracharak

Hyderabad: RSS' south central region pracharak Ale Syam Kumar called upon the Swayamsevaks to work resolutely in a systematic manner for the rejuvenation and strengthening the Hindu society.

Delivering a keynote address at the inauguration of the Telangana Vijaya Sankalpa Sibir at Mangalampalli on the outskirts of the city, here on Tuesday, he said that the RSS has started its journey to awake, protect and strengthen the Hindu society.

The RSS leader said that the Hindu society has forgotten its own intellectual, glorious past and strength. It was against this backdrop, he said that the RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar had founded the organisation after going through the 1000-years of the country's history, in which, the society had to live under slavery which had resulted in lack of unity and self-confidence.

He said everyone is a Hindu and belongs to this land provided he accepts the Hindu society and being the native society to this country.

Every Hindu has given his sweat and blood to protect the country, treating the rivers and mountains here in the country as scared.

Also, those who are ready to take responsibility for the victories, as well as defeats faced by the country as theirs, belongs to this land.

The culture of this country is the Hindu culture, Dharma as Hindu dharma, historical monuments as Hindu heritage. But, those who are opposing all this do not belong here.

Unfortunately, some who have their roots in this land are also become distant to their roots due to conversion into some other religions, he pointed out.

He said Dr Hedgewar had introduced daily attendance to Sakha to unite the Hindu society and thus building the shakas with volunteers is considered as a sacred duty in the favourable and adverse conditions, he said.

Terming the success in the 500-year-old Rama Janma Bhoomi movement is a sign for the awakening of the Hindu society in the country.

He said building shakha plays a key role in resolving the problems faced by the Hindu society and for a society without any sort of discrimination.

To take this message and spread the same the Swayamsevaks should conduct themselves with love and affection towards people.

Nearly 1,000 RSS volunteers are deployed to make arrangements for the success of the event in which about 8,000 RSS Swayamsevaks are participating.

As part of the programme, the Swayamsevaks will stage a route march at 4 PM in LB Nagar Cross Roads on December 25. Later, RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat will address a public meeting at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.