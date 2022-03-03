Suffered financially due to minister Srinivas Goud: suspect Raghavendra Raju

Raghavendra Raju, the accused in the conspiracy to kill excise minister Srinivas Goud has revealed some key facts during the investigation. Raju said that he suffered financially because of the minister Srinivas Goud who also troubled him in many ways.

"The minister damaged his real estate business, closed his bar and illegally filed cases against me," the accused said, adding the Srinivas Goud also cancelled the Aadhaar enrollment centre of Raju.

The police announced that they have arrested eight persons for conspiring to kill the minister. The police believe that they would get more information of the suspects when interrogated after taking them to custody. Hence, the Petbasheerabad police approached the Medchal court seeking the custody of the suspects.

The murder conspiracy of minister Srinivas Goud has caught the attention of the people across the state. While the TRS alleged the involvement of BJP leaders, the latter is refuting the allegations.