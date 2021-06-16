Summer holidays extended for schools till June 20 

Hyderabad: The State Government has extended summer holidays for all schools till June 20. Earlier, the state government has announced that the summer holidays would end on June 15.

Confusion prevailed among schoolteachers as the Education department had not issued any instructions to reopen the schools from Wednesday.

They were not sure whether to go to school to conduct the online classes or not. Meanwhile, some schools had even sent the links for online classes to the students and the timetable for day one classes.

Finally, a sigh of relief came as the State School Education department issued orders late on Tuesday evening extending the summer holidays till June 20.

According to officials, the decision to extend holidays by another five days was taken in view of the current Covid-19 situation in the State under the Disaster Management Act-2005.