Sun-Dried Cotton to Be Taken to CCI Purchase Centers, Avoid Middlemen - Collector

Highlights

Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of the Sri Balaji Cotton Mill in Kalvakurthi town on Friday.

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh conducted a surprise inspection of the Sri Balaji Cotton Mill in Kalvakurthi town on Friday. During the visit, he examined the cotton processing machines and inquired about the cotton procurement details with the mill owner.

Collector Badavath Santosh emphasized that the government is committed to providing minimum support price (MSP) for cotton farmers and directed that cotton with the required moisture percentage be brought to the designated CCI (Cotton Corporation of India) procurement centers for MSP benefits.

Collecter said MSP Rates Cotton with 8% moisture will receive ₹7521 per quintal, Cotton with 9% moisture will receive ₹7445 per quintal.

He advised farmers to bring their cotton to the CCI procurement centers after properly drying it and to avoid middlemen. He encouraged farmers to directly sell their produce at the CCI centers to ensure financial growth.

The Collector further assured that any issues faced by the farmers at the procurement centers could be resolved by contacting local marketing officials or the control numbers provided at the centers.

The inspection was attended by CCI Commercial Officer Ramesh, Kalvakurthi Tahsildar Ibrahim, Marketing Officer Swaran Singh, Mill owner Marri Preetam Reddy, and local farmers.

