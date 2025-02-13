Live
- Take strict crime control measures, SP directs cops
- Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2025: Inspiring Quotes by the Nightingale of India
- Srikalahasti MLA invites Union Ministers for Sivaratri fete
- South Korea: Yoon attends likely final hearing of impeachment trial
- Northwest Australia bracing for severe cyclone
- All eyes on Shivakumar’s next move amid Siddaramaiah's ambitions to lead party in Karnataka Assembly polls
- World Radio Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Fascinating Facts
- Indian women's team banks on home support ahead of the FIH Pro League matches
- Wordle #1335 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13th - Find the Answer
- Working as a tool for anti-national activities: Nadda on Oppn walkout
Just In
Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actor Mohan Babu in Journalist Attack Case
In a significant legal victory, actor Mohan Babu has been granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a case involving the alleged attack on a journalist.
In a significant legal victory, actor Mohan Babu has been granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a case involving the alleged attack on a journalist. The incident occurred on December 10 of the previous year when a TV channel journalist attempted to question the actor outside his residence in Jalpally. Reports indicate that during this confrontation, Mohan Babu allegedly snatched the microphone from the journalist's hands and physically assaulted him.
Following the incident, a case was filed against the veteran actor, leading him to seek anticipatory bail. However, on December 23, the Telangana High Court dismissed his petition, prompting Mohan Babu to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.
Recently, the Supreme Court reviewed the case and granted the actor anticipatory bail, allowing him some relief amid the ongoing legal proceedings.