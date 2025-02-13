Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actor Mohan Babu in Journalist Attack Case

In a significant legal victory, actor Mohan Babu has been granted anticipatory bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a case involving the alleged attack on a journalist. The incident occurred on December 10 of the previous year when a TV channel journalist attempted to question the actor outside his residence in Jalpally. Reports indicate that during this confrontation, Mohan Babu allegedly snatched the microphone from the journalist's hands and physically assaulted him.

Following the incident, a case was filed against the veteran actor, leading him to seek anticipatory bail. However, on December 23, the Telangana High Court dismissed his petition, prompting Mohan Babu to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

Recently, the Supreme Court reviewed the case and granted the actor anticipatory bail, allowing him some relief amid the ongoing legal proceedings.