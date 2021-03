Surabhi Vani Devi thanks CM KCR

Hyderabad: Newly-elected MLC from Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates constituency Surabhi Vani Devi thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for helping her to win the election.

Vani Devi met Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday evening at Pragathi Bhavan and thanked him for nominating her as the MLC candidate and helping her to win the election. The Chief Minister in turn congratulated her and thanked all the voters for electing Vani Devi.

The Chief Minister thanked the TRS field-level workers and leaders, who worked for the victory of Vani Devi. Rajya Sabha Members J Santosh Kumar, Dr K Keshava Rao, B Lingaiah Yadav, Ministers T Harish Rao, Mohammed Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eswar, Gangula Kamalakar, Srinivas Reddy, Sabita Indra Reddy, Malla Reddy, MLCs K Kavitha, Seri Subhash Reddy, Sambipur Raju, Naveen Rao, MLAs Marri Janardhan Reddy, KP Vivekananda, Krishna Mohan Reddy, Methuku Anand, Rajender Reddy, Ala Venkateswar Reddy, Patnam Narender Reddy, former MP Manda Jagannadham and others were also present.