Surekha slams KTR’s remarks on Cong govt

Hyderabad: Minister for Forest, Environment and Endowments Konda Surekha lashed out at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for misleading the people with a statement that the Congress government will collapse within 100 days.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Konda Surekha said that KTR, who was unable to digest the implementation of Congress party’s poll promises, was indulging in cheap tactics and was issuing immature statements.

“The Congress government has not even completed in 100 days in office. But, KTR says that the government will collapse within 100 days. Does that mean he wants the elections again in Telangana. I don’t understand why he is misleading the people,” she questioned. She said the BRS leaders had lost a credibility of questioning the State government as they were involved in large scale corruption and neglected the unemployed youth during the last ten years. “The shivering has started in both former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KTR after the announcement of judicial inquiry into irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The Congress government is ready to collect the misused public money from BRS leaders and it will not spare anyone those involved in the irregularities,” she said. Konda Surekha also pointed out why the BRS government, which had no money to pay even the salaries to employees, had bought 22 Land Cruiser vehicles before the Assembly polls without telling anyone. The Minister said the BRS leaders were not able to digest the good governance of the Congress and had started spewing venom at the newly formed Government.