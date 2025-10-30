Live
Surrendered Maoists receive reward money
District SP Rohith Raju on Wednesday distributed Rs 9.5 lakh in reward money to three former CPI-Maoist members who recently surrendered.
The beneficiaries, Ram Singh Kaude got Rs 5 lakh, Muchchiki Sondal Rs 3.75 lakh, and Sodi Bhime Rs 75,000 at the SP office.
The SP emphasised that the police would continue to support those leaving insurgency and urged remaining Maoist members to abandon armed struggle and work democratically. Officials assured prompt government assistance for surrendered members. The programme was attended by Additional SP Narender and RI Ravi.
