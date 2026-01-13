Survey-based B-forms for municipal polls: TPCC chief

With municipal elections likely to be held in February, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday said that B-forms will be issued strictly on the basis of survey reports.

He said the Congress party would select candidates for the upcoming municipal elections only after conducting detailed surveys. “The party will not distribute tickets based on caste, religion, or personal favouritism. Only those with strong public support will be given tickets,” he asserted.

Speaking to the media in Nizamabad, Mahesh Kumar Goud said the Congress had suffered losses in the panchayat elections due to the presence of rebel candidates. “For the municipal elections, we will adopt a comprehensive strategy, coordinate with both senior and new leaders, and ensure victory in a majority of municipalities. B-forms will be given only to candidates, who are constantly engaged with the public,” he said.

Expressing confidence, the TPCC chief said the Congress party would win around 70 per cent of the seats, similar to its performance in the sarpanch elections. He added that development initiatives undertaken by the Congress government would directly translate into votes.

He said people would once again vote for Congress after witnessing the government’s development and welfare programmes. “The development and welfare being implemented in Telangana are unmatched anywhere else in the country,” he claimed.

Mahesh Kumar Goud pointed out that the Davos visit led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister D Sridhar Babu attracted investments worth over Rs 1.75 lakh crore, while the Global Summit secured investments of Rs 5.70 lakh crore.

Highlighting welfare measures, he cited free bus travel for women, issuance of ration cards, and distribution of fine rice on an unprecedented scale. He alleged that during the previous BRS regime, rice smuggling was rampant, particularly in Nizamabad.