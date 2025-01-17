Live
Just In
Survey for identification of beneficiaries should be transparent
Collector Venkatesh Dhotre has ordered officials to carry out survey for the implementation of government schemes in a transparent manner.
Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre has ordered officials to carry out survey for the implementation of government schemes in a transparent manner. On Thursday, officials visited in Ankusapur village under Asifabad mandal to identify the eligible beneficiaries for Rythu Bharosa, ration cards and Atmiya Bharosa schemes. On this occasion, the Collector said that the survey should be carried out transparently.
He told officials not to record details of uncultivable lands for the Rythu Bharosa scheme.
To verify applicants of ration card, the officials should go door-to-door and register family details. Under the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, the families who have worked for at least 20 days in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for landless agricultural laborers and the poor in the financial year 2023-24 should be identified and a list should be made and submitted to the village councils.
After that, the survey process of Indiramma houses being conducted in Sandeep Nagar under Asifabad Municipality was examined.