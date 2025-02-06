Surya Nagar Colony Park receives first Gold Garden award

Hyderabad: Surya Nagar Colony Park in Tolichowki received the first Gold Garden Award at the eighth Garden Festival 2025 in the State by the Department of Horticulture Telangana.

This marks the park’s third consecutive year for winning the award.

The ‘Garden Festival’ is organised every year to encourage various stakeholders, organisations, institutes and residential colonies for the development of green cover across their premises. The award was presented at a grand ceremony held at Public Gardens. S Yasmin Basha, Director of Horticulture, Telangana presented the award to Asif Hussain, Fazal Siddiqui and other members of the Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association.