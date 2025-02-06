Live
- LA fires made 35% more likely by climate crisis
- CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for Talks on Caste Census and SC Classification
- Keep your passion, career entwined
- A Global Summit On Ai Amid Malicious Abuses
- Jagananna 2.0 will be different, stronger says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Referees set to make in-stadium announcements on VAR calls
- Dr Errol D’Souza appointed as GITAM V-C
- Diksha, Tvesa joined by rookie Avani in Morocco
- T20 batters’ ranking: Abhishek skyrockets to second spot
- Halep announces retirement
Just In
Surya Nagar Colony Park receives first Gold Garden award
Highlights
Surya Nagar Colony Park in Tolichowki received the first Gold Garden Award at the eighth Garden Festival 2025 in the State by the Department of Horticulture Telangana.
Hyderabad: Surya Nagar Colony Park in Tolichowki received the first Gold Garden Award at the eighth Garden Festival 2025 in the State by the Department of Horticulture Telangana.
This marks the park’s third consecutive year for winning the award.
The ‘Garden Festival’ is organised every year to encourage various stakeholders, organisations, institutes and residential colonies for the development of green cover across their premises. The award was presented at a grand ceremony held at Public Gardens. S Yasmin Basha, Director of Horticulture, Telangana presented the award to Asif Hussain, Fazal Siddiqui and other members of the Surya Nagar Colony Welfare Association.
Next Story