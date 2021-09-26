Suryapet: 60 kg ganja seized from TSRTC buses

Kodad (Suryapet): The police seized 60 kg ganja from peddlers in Ramapuram village crossroads in Kodad mandal on Saturday.

Police arrested four peddlers travelling in three different RTC buses

According to the sources, local Kodad police inspected three RTC buses heading towards Hyderabad from different places of Andhra Pradesh and arrested 4 persons who are illegally transporting ganja to Hyderabad and also seized five mobiles from the offenders

It was learnt that three of the accused are from Maharashtra while another is from Hyderabad and they are all booked under the Narcotics Prevention Act.