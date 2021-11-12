Suryapet: Atmakur SI transferred after attack on tribal man

Suryapet district superintendent of Police on Friday passes the orders transferring Atmakur sub-inspector Lingam on the charges of beaten up a 23-year-old tribal man in the police station.

Tribals from Ramoji Thanda lay siege to police station on Thursday alleging that the 23-year-old was brutally thrashed by the police in a theft case.

Going into details, a shop keeper, Shaik Saidulu lodged a complaint with the police on November 5 following a theft of Rs 10,000 cash and 40 liquor bottles from his shop in Aipoor. The police who took up the investigation arrested Banoth Naveen based on the surveillance near the shop. During the interrogation, Banoth Naveen took the names of Banoth Butchya, Banoth Lal Singh and Gugulothu Veera Sekhar.

On Wednesday, the police asked Veera Sekhar to visit the police station where he was thrashed black and blue by the police officials. On Thursday morning, he was asked again to come to the police station. However, Veera Sekhar who was injured seriously told his family about the brutal act of the police following which, the people of thanda staged a dharna at the police station.

They demanded justice to the victim and suspension of the sub-inspector. Meanwhile, Suryapet SP ordered an inquiry and handed over the matter to DSP Mohan Kumar.