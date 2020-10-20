Suryapet: Bathukamma sarees distribution benefits handloom workers

Suryapet: Minister for Power Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated that the State government is providing enough work to handloom workers through Bathukamma sarees distribution to the women across the State.



Irrespective of caste, class, rural and urban, thandas or villages, the entire State is witnessing enormous development, he added.

As part of Bathukamma sarees distribution, the Minister distributed sarees in Penpahad, Chivvemla and Balemla villages in Suryapeta mandal and in Suryapet town.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish said every decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will reflect the sentiments of the people behind it.

The Chief Minister, who decided to distribute sarees to women on Bathukamma festival, which stood as an icon for Telangana State, and at the same time, the programme has provided enough work to handloom sector, he added.

The Minister said the aim of the Chief Minister was to provide financial support to handloom workers. 'Bathukamma sarees' distribution is clearly explains the Chief Minister vision of dual benefits.'

The credit of giving equal importance to both welfare of the people and progress of the State goes to KCR, he added.

Minister Jagadish appealed to the people to keep in mind that Telangana is number one in development and welfare compared to the rest of the States in the country.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Suryapet Municipal Chairman Perumandla Annapoornamma, District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, ZP vice-chairman Venkat Narayan Goud, ZPTCs Bhukya Sanjeev Nayak and GD Biksham, MPPs Nemmadi Biksham and Kumari and others were present on the occasion.