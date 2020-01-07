Trending :
Suryapet: Chief Minister KCR wishes speedy recovery of Energy Minister

Suryapet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reportedly spoke over phone with Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy, who was hospitalized due to health problems, and wished speedy recovery.

The Minister fell ill and was admitted in NIMS, Hyderabad on Tuesday. A close aide of the Minister informed that the CM advised the Minister to take proper rest and medicines from time to time. KCR further advised him not to take tension about the municipal elections in the erstwhile Nalgonda district and assured him that he (KCR) will take care of the elections till he recovers.

Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy visited the Minister at NIMS and enquired about his health.

