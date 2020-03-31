Suryapet cops use drones to monitor lockdown

Suryapet: With the help of drones, the Suryapet police are monitoring the lockdown situation in the town and preventing people from going out unnecessarily.

District SP Bhaskaran informed that all measures have been taken to implement the government guidelines during the lockdown in the district.

The department is using the services of technical, intelligence and taskforce teams to ensure continuous surveillance across the district to avoid any untoward incidents during the lockdown. Police personnel were deputed at the various locations including the district borders and providing round the clock security to the people.