Suryapet: Dalit Bandhu beneficiary shares touching story

Suryapet: As part of his visit to Suryapet, IT Minister KT Rama Rao distributed Dalit Bandhu Cheques to beneficiaries on Monday.

Expressing her delight at receiving the cheque, one of the beneficiaries, Ratnamma, expressed her hardships on the dais.She passionately shared her story, saying, “For the past 30 years, my husband and I earned a living by sewing shoes, enduring a life akin to slavery due to financial constraints.”

Ratnamma lamented the lack of support from previous governments, citing inadequate access to electricity and water. She recounted participating in protests for clean drinking water outside the municipal office alongside other women. Despite reaching out to Congress and other leaders, she felt let down and prayed for a way out of their difficult circumstances.

She proudly noted, “I managed to educate my four children despite numerous challenges. My husband, who was a drinker, discouraged me from involving our children in shoe sewing, believing that the Congress government wouldn’t assist us.”

With tears of happiness, she concluded, “My father is KCR, the one who changed my destiny.”