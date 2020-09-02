Suryapet: Government irresponsible in providing treatment to corona patients says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Suryapet: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that treatment to corona patients is very poor due to insufficient staff in government hospitals in the State. As part of his State-wide tour, he visited Government Hospital in Suryapet on Wednesday and inquired about the infrastructure, staff and treatment being provided to both general and Covid patients.

Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka fired salvos on the State government over its irresponsible attitude towards the poor in the present corona time. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is least bothered about the lives of poor people and has been taking rest at his farmhouse, he criticised.

Stating that people in the district were panic with the rising corona positive cases, he enquired the whereabouts of Minister Jagadish Reddy, who himself claims as close associative of the CM.

Bhatti demanded the State government to take necessary measures to pay special attention on hospitals and to fill up all vacant posts in the hospitals across the State immediately.

He was accompanied by DCC president Cheviti Venkanna and other local leaders. Later, along with local leaders, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to former Chief Minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary in Suryapet town.