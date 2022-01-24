Suryapet: Minister Jagadish comes to rescue of bed-ridden youth

Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy on Sunday ordered doctors to operate on a youth who had spinal injury and has been bed-ridden for a long time.

The vim Vineeth's spine was dislocated in a road accident and has been confined to bed.

The young man had a bright future but the road accident ended his all ambitions. In addition to financial problems, the accident pushed him into a State of extreme depression. Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy's assurance of surgery on his own expenses gave full excitement to the bedridden young man. According to source, the youth Mondi Katti Vineeth (26), resident of the Church compound in town had lost his father at an early age and worked as a computer operator to look after his mother. The dream of leading a happy family life by Cineeth could not realised due to an accident.

Within days of getting married, he lost both his legs and was confined to bed due to a spinal cord injury in a road accident.

Seeing the condition of her husband, the newly bride had left him.

Minister, who had learned the miserable life of Vineeth through the local leaders, was shocked and visited his house.

After an interaction with Vineeth, the Minister spoke to the doctors of NIMS in Hyderabad and instructed them to make arrangements for the operation of the spine of Vineeth.

Minister Jagadish Reddy assured victim Vineeth that he would bear all his medical expenses. Vineeth family members and locals thanked the Minister over his noble gesture.