Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

Suryapet: Minister for Power G Jagadish Reddy on Friday, handed over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 3.28 crores to 328 beneficiaries in a private function hall in Suryapet.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister informed that better treatment is available in government hospitals than private hospitals in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's regime

He also said that coronavirus can be vanished by wearing masks and cleaning hands with sanitizers.

People do not get panic if they are diagnosed corona positive, the Minister suggested. He alleged that the Central government has raised its hands with regard to supply vaccine.

However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who gives utmost care to people's health, has been preparing to vaccinate four crore people at any cost. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaih Yadav, Suryapet municipal chairman Annapoornamma and others were present.