Suryapet: Minister Jagadish Reddy warns against hoarding of essential medicines

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has suggested the Covid-infected persons to stay at Covid care centres set up by the government to stop the spread of virus to their family members. He added that a quarantine centre with 100 beds has been set up in the district.On Thursday, the Minister held a review meeting with Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer Kota Chalam and officials concerned on corona prevention measures in the district at the district government hospital in Suryapet.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy informed that the authorities have set up a quarantine centre with 100 beds in Suryapet district. The Minister assured that utmost care would be taken to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen in district government hospital.

Stating oxygen plant would be established in district hospital to cater to the health needs of people, he informed that Covid treatment with oxygen facility was going to start in government hospital in Thungathurthy.

"Cases are being filed against those creating scarcity of medicines and also against private hospitals collecting high fee from the Covid patients," he said, adding that lockdown restrictions were being implemented strictly in the district.