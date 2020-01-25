Suryapet: Mohammad Mahmood Ali visits Janpahad Dargah, offers prayers

Palakeedu (Suryapet): Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sanctioned sufficient funds for the development of Janpahad Dargah.

On Friday, along with Huzurangar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, the Home Minister visited the Janpahad Dargah and offered prayers. Later addressing the media, Mahmood Ali said all needed arrangements have been made for the convenience of devotees during the three-day Urs celebrations of the Dargha.

He exemplified Janpahad Dargah as a centre for communal harmony as the people of both Hindu and Muslim religions visit the Dargha to pray. He added that he prayed for people's happiness and also bless the State with good rains, harvest, health and wealth.

District Collector Amoy Kumar and Superintendent of Police Baskaran monitored the arrangements for Janpahad Dargah Urs celebrations and for the visit of Minister Mahmood Ali.