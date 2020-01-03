Suryapet: Oppn on the verge of accepting defeat, says Jagadish

Nereducherla (Suryapet): Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that Telangana Rashtra Samithi was approaching the people by winning their hearts through its development and welfare schemes, whereas Congress party, which lost the people's confidence, was approaching the courts due to election phobia.



On Friday, he participated as chief guest to party municipal election preparatory meeting held at Nereducherla in the district. He described the comments of opposition party leaders on municipal elections as an acceptance of defeat even before the issue of election notification.

"Opposition parties are not in a position to blame Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the public as the State government is fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of the society," Jagadish Reddy said, adding that credit of providing round-the-clock power to the farming sector goes to the Chief Minister.

Stating that result of Huzurnagar bypoll was going to get repeated in the upcoming municipal elections in the State, the Minister urged the people of Nereducherla to show the same spirit and support the pink party in the municipal elections. Huzurnagar MLA S Saidi Reddy, party State secretary Venkateshwarlu, TRS local leaders and workers attended the preparatory meeting.