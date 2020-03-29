Suryapet: Police warn 3 in home quarantine for roaming in town

Tirumalagiri (Suryapet): Police warned three persons, who were stamped for home quarantine and roaming in the town, that they will be sent to the government quarantine home at Imampet in the district if they don't follow home quarantine for 14 days.



Police got information on Sunday that three home quarantine persons were freely moving in Tirumalagiri town. Circle Inspector Srinivas said that three persons came from the Maldives to India on March 21 and to Tirumalagiri on March 26. Constable Mandra Srinivas (PC number 3556) gave shelter to the trio, two natives of Kattangur of Nalgonda district and another is a native of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The CI said that constable's negligence in restricting the three NRIs to home quarantine will be taken to the notice of higher officials.