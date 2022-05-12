Suryapet sanctioned nursing college

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has announced that a nursing college has been sanctioned to Suryapet town. It would start functioning from this year itself if a suitable building is available.

Participating as the chief guest in the International Nursing Day celebrations organised at the district government hospital here, he said no other profession could match the nursing profession in terms of noble pursuits.

He lauded them that the nurses were rendering invaluable service to patients, when their family members kept away during the pandemic times. He said their role was in no way secondary to that of the doctors in ensuring recovery of the patients. He recalled that Suryapet won the award of best Covid services to patients due to collective efforts of the doctors and the nurses.

He noted that patients from far-away places, even in other states, were coming to the district hospital given its reputation for rendering good medicare. He also informed that the new building of the medical college, which was sanctioned by CM KCR, would be inaugurated soon.

DMHO Kotachalam, Hospital Superintendent Danda Muralidhar Reddy, Medical College Principal, Medical Employees Union leader Sudarshan and local people's representatives participated.