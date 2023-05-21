Suryapet: Scrapping of Rs 2,000 note a conspiracy of Modi government says Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet : Reacting on scrapping of Rs 2,000 note, Energy Minister termed it as a conspiracy by the Modi government to damage the country economically.

Speaking reporters here on Saturday, he said that this is a good example of the BJP government at the Center implementing the secret agenda of investors. He demanded the Central government to give an explanation to the people of the country as to why the original 2,000 notes were introduced... and canceled. The Minister said the demonetisation of the Rs 2000 note will not contribute to the development of the country.

He said that doubts are being expressed as to why they brought Rs 2,000 when it was not supposed to be useful. He said that it is the responsibility of the Modi government to dispel the suspicions that are being raised everywhere against the decision.

He demanded to reveal the BJP’s secret agenda behind demonetisation.

He lashed out at the Modi government for putting RBI in front of people and trying to hide the facts. Minister Jagdish Reddy said the BJP government has reached the point of collapse in the country.