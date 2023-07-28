Suryapet set for a splendid makeover

Suryapet: Suryapet is undergoing a remarkable transformation into a green oasis. Beautification efforts are progressing at an impressive pace.

Suryapet MLA and Power Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy is taking special interest in the town’s metamorphosis. He inspected the ongoing works at the medical college and Saddula Cheruvu mini tank bund.

Witnessing the picturesque landscape, adorned with greenery boards proclaiming love for Suryapet and Telangana, he said it’s no wonder these locations have become favorite selfie spots for both locals and visitors. Driving along the pond embankment or the highway, motorists are now treated to a delightful sight of an array of vibrant flower plants thoughtfully arranged to brighten their journeys.

The Minister’s enthusiasm was evident as he spent nearly two hours touring the town, identifying new opportunities for further enhancements. Notably, he urged the team to expedite modernization efforts at NTR Chowrastha and Jangam Cross Roads, showing his commitment to comprehensive development.

Emphasizing the importance of quality work, Minister Jagdish Reddy called for the speedy completion of green initiatives. The remarkable green makeover is not just about beautification; it’s a collective mission to create a greener, more sustainable future for Suryapet. The town’s residents are advised to join hands with the government to make Suryapet a shining example of environmental consciousness and urban planning.