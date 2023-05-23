Suryapet: Slip of tongue lands MLA Gadari Kishore in soup

Tungaturthi (Suryapet): Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore has drawn flak for his use of unparliamentary comments on a section of beneficiaries.Addressing the BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam meeting here, he said under Dalit Bandhu, he ensure benefits even to those belonging to opposition parties. In saying so, he blurted out that even all the MRPS ‘Kodukulu’ (sons) also received the benefits of the scheme. His slip of tongue triggered a storm of reactions, slamming his attitude. The video of his speech has since gone viral. Many political leaders were quick to launch to tirade against him. Lawyer PYugender condemned the MLA’s remarks and demanded an apology from. Kishore.

The followers of the MLA, who were angry with Yugender, intercepted his car and smashed the car’s windows. The lawyer has also been levelling sand and land mafia charges against the ruling party in Tungaturthi constituency for the past few days.

The opposition parties strongly condemned the attack on Yugandhar, and criticised the MLA’s stance.

Congress leaders Cheruku Sudhakar, AddankiDayakar along with other opposition leaders, MRPS leaders and representatives of various legal associations visited Yugender and condemned the attack. They urged the SP of Suryapet district to take action against those responsible for the attack.