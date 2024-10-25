Suryapet stalls impress Governor

Suryapet: As part of his visit to the district on Thursday, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed his delight on the various stalls set up at the Collectorate. He remarked that no other district had presented such detailed stalls during his visits, praising the District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar’s efforts in showcasing development through the PowerPoint Presentation.

Women from the Mellacheruvu Mandal showcased their production and sale of millet, ragi, turmeric, and chili powders, while women from Gorantla village in Maddirala Mandal displayed their production of towels, lungis, handkerchiefs, and blankets. Women from Chivemula and Thirumalagiri villages demonstrated income-generating activities, particularly through embroidery design. Representatives from MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) exhibited jute bags made from waste materials and plastic waste collected from urban areas, which they use to create bricks for flooring, gym mats, and water containers. ASHA, a village federation assistant from Anantharam village in Penpahad Mandal, explained these activities in detail to the Governor.

The Governor also keenly observed the Photo Exhibition organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations, which highlighted the ongoing development and welfare initiatives in the district.

The Education Department stall particularly caught the Governor’s attention, as teachers demonstrated innovative methods for engaging students. Teacher Varalakshmi from MPP School in Vemula explained how they are teaching English vocabulary in a way that young children can easily understand. Teacher Jyothi from MPP School in Patharlapadu illustrated through pictures how they are educating students about tasks they should and shouldn’t do in the future. Teachers Gurucharan and Ravikumar from Imampet and Anajipuram Model Schools described their efforts to improve students’ communication skills.

Teacher Anil Kumar from MPP School in Anchertanda, Mattampally demonstrated how they teach basic math concepts using visual aids. Madhavi, an SGT from Jajireddygudem Mandal, explained how they teach addition and subtraction in a way that children can easily grasp using pictures