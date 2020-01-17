Suryapet: Uttam campaigns in Huzurnagar

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that municipalities in the State were developed during the Congress rule. On Friday, along with party leaders, he carried out election campaign in several wards in Huzurnagar town.



Speaking on the occasion, he said the TRS government had not sanctioned any funds for any municipality for the development of towns in the State. Majority of towns witnessed considerable development during the Congress regime, he added. Stating that Congress will provide transparent ruling in Huzurnagar municipality, he urged the people of the town to support Congress in the municipal elections. Wishing party candidates victory, he performed a puja at Muthyalamma temple in the town.

In this campaign programme, Congress leaders Shiva Reddy, Allam Prabhakar Reddy, D Venkateshwarlu, Sanjeev Reddy, Pratap Reddy, party supporters and locals participated.