Suspense continues over Telangana Congress and left parties alliance

The Suspense over the alliance between the Congress and left parties continue. During the Central Election Committee meeting held yesterday, there were objections raised by some leaders regarding the alliance. As a result, the status of the alliance between the Congress and the Left parties is in suspense.

The Congress party has announced that they will make a decision on this matter tomorrow. It seems that the key leaders who voiced their concerns during the Central Election Committee meeting expressed their opposition to forming an alliance with the Left parties.

Given the ongoing discussions and differing opinions within the party, it remains to be seen what decision the Congress party will ultimately make regarding the alliance with the Left parties.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress has reportedly finalised as many as 70 seats and likely to be announced soon. On the other hand, Congress party has decided to hold bus yatra from October 18 wherein Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to participate in it.