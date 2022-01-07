Hyderabad: Suspense over arrest of MLA's son continues Did the police arrest Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of a senior TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, or not? The suspense over this question continues. While a few television channels broke the news of the arrest of Raghavendra, Khammam Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt did not confirm it. It may be recalled that four days back Naga Ramakrishna along with his wife Sri Laxmi and twin daughter Sahitya committed suicide by immolating themselves.

The other daughter Sahiti died on Wednesday after battling for life with severe burn injuries.

Ramakrishna in a video reportedly recorded before his suicide alleged that the MLA's son had not only threatened him but also asked him to come to Hyderabad along with his wife for settlement. This video went viral on TV channels and social media. He alleged that Raghavendra wanted sexual favours from his wife if the matter was to be resolved. This led to a political storm with BJP, Congress, Left and TDP party activists staging protests in front of the house of MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao. They also demanded his resignation. The police had been claiming that they had formed eight special teams and the search for Raghavendra was on.

In the backdrop of this, on Thursday afternoon all news channels were agog with breaking news that Raghavendra Rao was arrested in Hyderabad by the Kothagudem police under the Section 302, and abetment to suicides Section 306. But late in the evening Superintendent of Police Khammam Sunil Dutt did not confirm the arrest of Raghavendra. He said police teams were engaged in a manhunt to nab Raghavendra.

The opposition parties say that it was surprising that the police had failed to trace him even after four days of the incident taking place. They allege that the government and the TRS party was trying to shield him.

It was also said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao spoke to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is from Khammam district, over the issue and that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly told party rank and file to keep the MLA side-lined for present. There were speculations that Vanama Venkateshwara Rao might even resign from the Assembly.

But in the meantime, Vanama Venkateshwara Rao has written an open letter to the people of his constituency stating that he has asked his son to stay away from politics and from the Assembly segment. He said that he respects the judiciary and police system and would not influence any of them and support the inquiry. "I have decided to keep Raghavendra away from Kothagudem politics and from the constituency.

The MLA said he had never interfered in any of the cases against Raghavendra and people know this. Some people were trying to defame him individually and the TRS party. He said he had decided to keep Raghavendra away from the constituency which no other leader had done till now. The TRS leader said that he was handing over Raghavendra to the police and support till the inquiry gets completed.