Suspension of Aiza School Headmaster Sparks Debate on Discipline vs. Tradition

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh suspended the headmaster of the Zilla Parishad High School (Boys), Aiza, after finding that students were sent home before the end of school hours.

On Tuesday, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the school and found all students absent during regular class time. Expressing displeasure, he questioned the staff, asking why the children had been allowed to leave despite no official holiday being declared.

Teachers explained that students had gone home in observance of Mala Punnami (Mahalaya Pournami), a local festival. The Collector, however, maintained that no unofficial holiday could be granted without government orders. He emphasized that students must attend school daily to benefit from regular teaching and directed staff to ensure 100% attendance of both teachers and students.

Following the inspection, the headmaster, Sheshapani Sharma, was suspended on charges of negligence. The Collector also reviewed the attendance registers and reminded teachers that their foremost duty was to provide quality education and strive for better academic performance.

The inspection was attended by Mandal Education Officer Ramulu, teaching staff, and other officials.

Meanwhile, the suspension has drawn criticism from local residents. They argued that Mala Punnami is a traditional festival celebrated in the Nadigadda region and suggested that the Collector, who hails from Karnataka, may not have been fully aware of its local significance. Residents described the suspension as harsh and appealed for reconsideration.

Some locals further remarked that strict action should instead be taken against corrupt revenue officials and negligent health officers who affect public welfare, rather than against a school headmaster who, in their view, acted without ill intent.

The issue has sparked debate between maintaining discipline in schools and respecting local cultural traditions, with citizens urging the administration to strike a balance.