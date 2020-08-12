Suspension of regular work in Telangana High Court, subordinate courts till Sept 5

Hyderabad: The High Court Registrar General A. Venkateshwar Reddy on Tuesday issued a notification that due to Covid-19 pandemic situation, suspension of regular work in High Court and Subordinate Courts has been extended till September 5.

However, in the High Court taking up of urgent matters such as PILs, bails, Stay Petitions etc., will be heard through video conferencing. Online filing or physical filing of cases will be accepted as per the present conditions.

The Advocates / party-in-persons are informed to follow the Covid-19 guidelines such as maintaining physical distance, use of mask, sanitisers etc. while filing the cases physically in the High Court premises, Registrar General said.