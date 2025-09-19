SVEEP campaigns across Jubilee Hills in full swing to enhance voter turnout

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election authorities have made a strategic shift towards comprehensive personnel training as part of SVEEP (systematic voter education and electoral participation) to amplify voter participation in view of the upcoming by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency.

On Thursday, Dr Vivekanand Assistant Nodal Officer, SVEEP said that to ensure maximum enrolment of eligible youth as voters and enhancing overall voter turnout, the SVEEP activities have been intensified in Jubilee Hills Constituency.

SVEEP programme was held to educate citizens, electors, and voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation. SVEEP is on the move, hosting workshops, interactive sessions, and awareness drives in Hyderabad to ensure every voter is informed, ready and excited to participate in democratic process.

SVEEP activities have been intensified under the guidance of Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, RV Karnan. Addressing a SVEEP awareness programme at Don Bosco Degree College, Erragadda, Dr Vivekanand said, “Every single vote counts in strengthening democracy.”

The nodal officer emphasized that active participation of citizens in elections is the cornerstone of democracy. He appealed to all those who have completed 18 years of age as on July 1, 2025 to immediately enrol themselves as voters.

Dr Vivekananad further underlined that wider participation of educated youth in the electoral process will help in promoting transparency, integrity, and strengthening democratic values.

Students above 18 years were asked to enroll themselves in electoral rolls. He highlighted the importance of SVEEP and motivated students to cast their votes and advised students to spread awareness about SVEEP among their family members and friends. The programme was also attended by Deputy Project Officer Rajashekar, CO Venkataiah, Resource Persons Shobharani, Ramalakshmi, Mohammad Ghouse, Yadayya, besides the college principal, faculty members, and a large number of students.