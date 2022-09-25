Swachh Sarvekshan Awards to 16 ULBs: KTR pats municipal staff on feat

Hyderabad: Expressing happiness over 16 urban local bodies of Telangana getting Swachh Sarvekshan Awards, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that this was the result of development and reforms taken up by the State government.

The Central Urban Development and Housing department has selected the ULBs for these awards (for the period July 2021 to January 2022) for the solutions to the problems related to sanitation at the national level and the Garbage Free City (GFC) by giving them a star rating.

This cleanliness survey programme was conducted in 4,355 urban local bodies across the country to create public awareness on sanitation, municipal solid waste management and related issues. KT Rama Rao congratulated the municipal staff of the 16 municipalities selected for the awards and the public representatives in the respective municipalities.

He said that due to two major programmes such as New Municipal Act and Urban Development undertaken by the government, a qualitative change has been achieved in the cities. He said that instead of just taking up administrative reforms and leaving them, the cities will be provided with the basic services they need by providing continuous funds from the State budget every month.

He said that through the urban development programme which was undertaken like nowhere else in the country, there was an opportunity to increase the participation of citizens and also the officials were inspired to carry out their duties more effectively.

The 16 ULBs include Adi Batla, Badangpet, Bhootpur, Chandur, Chitya, Gajwel, Ghat Kesar, 8. Husnabad, Kompalli, Korutla, Kottapalli, Neruducharla, Secunderabad Cantonment, Sircilla, Turkanjal and Vemulawada Municipality. Out of 142 urban local bodies in the State, the Union Urban Development department has declared 70 urban local bodies as ODF +, 40 urban local bodies as ODF ++, one urban local body as water + and remaining 31 urban local bodies as ODF towns.