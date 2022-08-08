Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will kickstart Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu at Hitex International Convention Centre here on Monday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the 15-day celebrations.

The Chief Minister has called for a Dwisaptaham (fortnight) fete to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in a grand manner. About 2,000 people are slated to attend the inaugural function of the Vajrotsavalu.

It will be a fortnight of cultural programmes highlighting the spirit of freedom movement. There will be patriotic songs and Rashtriya Salute, etc, during the next 15 days to mark the 75 years of India's Independence. The Chief Minister would visit HICC at 11.30 am on Monday and hoist the National Flag and later garland the statue of Bharat Mata and Mahatma Gandhi. There would be cultural programmes at the venue including Veena Concert with patriotic songs by Jayalaxmi's team of 85 artistes, Warrior Women of Bharat celebrating the extraordinary lives of women warriors by Alekhya Punjala team, laser show, fusion dance by Vaishnavi Vignesh's team and patriotic song by Lavanya Latha. KCR would be addressing the gathering at 1 pm at the venue.

As part of the Dwisaptaham from August 8 to 22, the government has called upon the people to hoist national flags atop of their houses and the government had planned to distribute national flags to all 1.20 crore houses in the state. The authorities have taken up special decorations at bus stands, railway stations, airports, star hotels, hospitals and shopping malls besides decorating government buildings and other historical structures.

The committee headed by K Keshava Rao had planned a series of programmes. The 15-day cultural fete reflecting freedom spirit would be organised at Ravindra Bharati.

There would be programmes such as dance with 75-member Perini Dance Group, Veena concert, shows depicting freedom struggle, Kavyanjali, Nrutya Neerajanam and others. Telugu University will present a programme showcasing the 'Rich Culture of India- Unity in Diversity.'