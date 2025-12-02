Sweet beginnings! Sugarcane crushing season inaugurated

The 2025–26 sugarcane crushing season at Madhukan Sugar and Power Industries Ltd. in Rajeshwarapuram village of Nelakondapalli mandal commenced on Monday with much fanfare. Former Lok Sabha Floor Leader of the BRS, former Khammam MP, and founder of the factory, Nama Nageswara Rao, along with his wife, performed special rituals and formally inaugurated the crushing operations.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, Nama said, “Although the factory has incurred heavy financial losses since we acquired it, as a farmer’s son, I understand the hardships faced by cultivators. That is why we continue to run the factory with the sole aim of supporting farmers.”

In a significant announcement, Nama declared that for the first time in the country, farmers supplying sugarcane to the factory would receive half a kilogram of sugar free for every tonne of cane supplied during the 2026–27 crushing season, fulfilling a long-standing request from the farming community.

Nama praised the efforts of Managing Director Nama Krishnaiah, who he said has been working day and night for the development of the factory. He also appreciated the dedication of the factory staff and encouraged them to continue working with the same commitment.

“Thousands of farmers and hundreds of families depend on this factory. That is why, despite challenges and losses, we have continued to run it with unwavering determination,” he stated.

Highlighting the factory’s farmer-centric approach, Nama noted that Madhukan Sugar Factory offers one of the highest support prices per tonne of sugarcane in the state, surpassing even the subsidies announced by the government.

Nama called upon farmers to take up sugarcane cultivation more extensively, assuring them that their growth and prosperity remain his top priority.