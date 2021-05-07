T- Diagnostic Hub inaugurated MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar along with ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha in Jagtial

Jagtial: MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar along with ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha has inaugurated the State government's project T- Diagnostic Hub, which was constructed with advanced technology and later laid foundation for the construction of Virology lab in Jagtial on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sanjay Kumar said that the Telangana government has set up this T- diagnostic hub at a cost of Rs 3 crore with the aim of bringing medical tests closer to the common people in the district.

57 types of medical tests will be done at this hub and people from 18 mandals can utilise the services provided by this diagnostic hub, he added.

The MLA said that the T-hub has already started and trail runs have been carried out successfully from the past one month. Keeping in view of poor people, who cannot afford high expenses of medical examinations, this T-hub has been established to reduce their financial burden.

The test results will be provided online within one day and it will be the most important and helpful diagnostic hub for around 10.5 lakh people in the district. He thanked the State government for having the foresight of launching this hub and for also launching the construction works of virology lab with the cost of Rs 16.6 lakh. The tests for chikungunya, dengue, malaria will be conducted in T-diagnostic centre and also in the virology lab which will be constructed very soon.

He urged MPs Aravind, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Bapu Rao to exert pressure on the Centre to get more doses of vaccine on par with the northern States to prevent corona deaths in the district.

As the first installment, the Centre must supply around 46 lakh vaccine doses to the district but it supplied only six lakh doses till date, he alleged. The MLA criticised that due to the recklessness behaviour of the Central government, there is a shortage of corona test kits, vaccines and oxygen cylinders in the district.