T-Hub's Accelerator Programme chooses 3 Startups

On Friday, Telangana's Startup ecosystem builder T-Hub launched the Global Markets Accelerator Programme 2.0 in partnership with La Trobe University; it has selected three growth-stage Australian start-ups, MeetMyCoach, Neutopia and insight Academy. These programmes are part of the T-bridge initiative, it aims to help start-ups scale globally with the help various programmes, offering access to the emerging Indian market and it offers exhaustive insights for the global innovation ecosystem.



The launch of the 2nd batch is followed by the successful completion of its 1st batch of the programme with 2 startups, TBH Pets and Anidra. While Anidra has got support in the product-market fit, pricing strategy and GTM for the Indian market and insights on its products technical aspects, TBH Pets was supported in terms of marketing strategy for the Indian market, and it has formed strong business links via mentor's connections.

When it comes to 2nd batch were handpicked by T-Hub and LA Trobe University experts who have evaluated them based on their market demand, technology and problem statement and solution and traction in Australia.

The CEO of T-Hub and chief innovation officer, Ravi Narayan, of Telangana, stated, we at T-hub are an effective gateway for International start-up's to settle their business in india as well as T Bride's Global Markets Accelerator program is a classic example with various start-up success stories of the recent past.

Funded by AusIndustry, La Trobe University's Global Markets Accelerator Program, it supports the both, development as well as expansion of Australian start-ups. The three selected start-up would receive the opportunity to deep dive into the Indian market to validate and also scale their businesses into 2 phases. Phase one would virtual eight week feasibility study and the 2nd phase would be six month acceleration programme in T-Hub.