T postal dept tightens procedure for safe transport of answer sheets

Hyderabad: The Telangana Postal Department has taken strict measures to ensure the safe transportation of papers following the recent incident of a missing parcel bag containing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) answer sheets. Postal officials have been handling the booking, transmission, and delivery of Telangana SSC examination answer script bundles for three decades with utmost care. However, on April 3, one parcel bag containing answer scripts went missing while being transported from Utnoor Sub Post Office to Utnoor Bus stand for onward transmission.

The department has launched an investigation into the incident, and the concerned official has been suspended. To prevent such incidents from happening in the future, the Telangana Postal Circle has tightened its procedures and reiterated instructions for handling SSC examination answer script bundles from the booking stage to delivery at the concerned camp offices. The department is also providing Departmental escort at every stage of the process and arranging proper vehicles for transportation.

To sensitize officials at all levels, daily reviews and physical meetings are being conducted in connection with the movement of SSC examination parcels. Control Rooms have been set up at the Circle, region, and divisional levels, which are functioning 24 x 7 to ensure proper monitoring. The Operations Control Centre at the Circle level is also monitoring the activity end-to-end. The Department of Posts is assuring that no untoward incident shall take place in the future by sensitizing and involving all the stakeholders.