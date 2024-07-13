Live
- J&K Police bounds down two clerics for using inflammatory language in Anantnag
- Ammy Virk recalls how he gave his own car for two action sequence shoots in ‘Bad Newz’
- Ricky Ponting steps down as Delhi Capitals head coach after seven seasons at the helm
- Want to make Maharashtra a global financial powerhouse, Mumbai fintech capital: PM Modi
- Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Inspects Eluru Government Hospital for Development
- AICC secretary Sampath Kumar congratulates Shiva Sena Reddy
- Filmmaker Kudipudi Vijay Kumar Gets a grand Birthday Celebrations
- Taekwondo awards ceremony held in Gadwal
- IANS Interview: Determined to provide youth with employment opportunities, says Raj Dy CM
- DC BM Santhosh Directs officials to ensure the implementation of welfare schemes
Just In
Taekwondo awards ceremony held in Gadwal
The Taekwondo Karate Championship Awards Ceremony was held at Brindavan Garden in Jogulamba Gadwal district center on Saturday. The event, organized by the Taekwondo Karate Association, was a grand success with numerous attendees celebrating the achievements of Taekwondo practitioners.
Gadwal: The Taekwondo Karate Championship Awards Ceremony was held at Brindavan Garden in Jogulamba Gadwal district center on Saturday. The event, organized by the Taekwondo Karate Association, was a grand success with numerous attendees celebrating the achievements of Taekwondo practitioners.
The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Taekwondo Karate Association State General Secretary, Srihari, and State President, Devidas. During the event, Devidas presented black belts and cups to the accomplished Taekwondo players, recognizing their dedication and hard work.
In his speech, Devidas emphasized the importance of learning karate for everyone, particularly for girls, highlighting its value in self-defense. He also praised Srihari for his relentless efforts in promoting karate education in the Jogulamba Gadwal district, acknowledging his significant contributions to the community.
Many speakers took the stage to commend Srihari for his dedication and impact on karate education. The event saw the participation of notable individuals including Device OBS, Anand ,Shekshawali Achari Narayana Goud, Zahiruddin, Krishna Naidu, Prasad, and others, who all contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the ceremony.
The Taekwondo Karate Championship Awards Ceremony was a celebration of skill, perseverance, and the positive influence of martial arts in the community, marking another milestone in the development of Taekwondo in Jogulamba Gadwal.