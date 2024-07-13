Taekwondo awards ceremony held in Gadwal

Gadwal: The Taekwondo Karate Championship Awards Ceremony was held at Brindavan Garden in Jogulamba Gadwal district center on Saturday. The event, organized by the Taekwondo Karate Association, was a grand success with numerous attendees celebrating the achievements of Taekwondo practitioners.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of the Taekwondo Karate Association State General Secretary, Srihari, and State President, Devidas. During the event, Devidas presented black belts and cups to the accomplished Taekwondo players, recognizing their dedication and hard work.

In his speech, Devidas emphasized the importance of learning karate for everyone, particularly for girls, highlighting its value in self-defense. He also praised Srihari for his relentless efforts in promoting karate education in the Jogulamba Gadwal district, acknowledging his significant contributions to the community.

Many speakers took the stage to commend Srihari for his dedication and impact on karate education. The event saw the participation of notable individuals including Device OBS, Anand ,Shekshawali Achari Narayana Goud, Zahiruddin, Krishna Naidu, Prasad, and others, who all contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the ceremony.

The Taekwondo Karate Championship Awards Ceremony was a celebration of skill, perseverance, and the positive influence of martial arts in the community, marking another milestone in the development of Taekwondo in Jogulamba Gadwal.