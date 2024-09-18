Live
- 3 months Cyber Security Certification Program for students from September 23
- Hamas official says Sinwar will not leave Gaza
- AP Cabinet Meeting begins: Key Decisions on Liquor Policy expected
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
Just In
Take a cue from Armed Struggle: Tammineni
The Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle remains an inspiration to those who fight against the establishment for the cause of the people, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veaerabhadram said.
Warangal: The Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle remains an inspiration to those who fight against the establishment for the cause of the people, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veaerabhadram said.
Speaking at the annual celebration of the Armed Struggle (September 17) in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he said that the fight against the despotic Nizam regime yielded a lot of success including the distribution of 10 lakh acres to the distressed sections, abolition of slavery, etc.
“The struggle also brought the freedom of education in Telugu, superseding Urdu, the medium of instruction in schools,” Tammineni said. In a veiled attack against the BJP, he said that some parties are trying to distort history by portraying the Armed Struggle as a conflict between the Hindus and Muslims.
Supported by the Nizam Government, Zamindars and feudal lords like Ramachandra Reddy, known as Visnoor Deshmukh, committed atrocities against the people, Tammineni said. He said that the people need to take a cue from the Armed Struggle to regain their rights and freedom from the clutches of the BJP-led NDA government.
CPM Hanumakonda district secretary Botla Chakrapani, senior leaders Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy, M Chukkaiah, Ragula Ramesh, Godugu Venkat, D Tirupati, and G Ramulu were among others present at the programme.