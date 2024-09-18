Take a cue from Armed Struggle: Tammineni

Warangal: The Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle remains an inspiration to those who fight against the establishment for the cause of the people, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veaerabhadram said.

Speaking at the annual celebration of the Armed Struggle (September 17) in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he said that the fight against the despotic Nizam regime yielded a lot of success including the distribution of 10 lakh acres to the distressed sections, abolition of slavery, etc.

“The struggle also brought the freedom of education in Telugu, superseding Urdu, the medium of instruction in schools,” Tammineni said. In a veiled attack against the BJP, he said that some parties are trying to distort history by portraying the Armed Struggle as a conflict between the Hindus and Muslims.

Supported by the Nizam Government, Zamindars and feudal lords like Ramachandra Reddy, known as Visnoor Deshmukh, committed atrocities against the people, Tammineni said. He said that the people need to take a cue from the Armed Struggle to regain their rights and freedom from the clutches of the BJP-led NDA government.

CPM Hanumakonda district secretary Botla Chakrapani, senior leaders Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy, M Chukkaiah, Ragula Ramesh, Godugu Venkat, D Tirupati, and G Ramulu were among others present at the programme.