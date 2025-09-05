Take advantage of the TS CMMS portal set up for the elderly - District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Live
Wanaparthy District: If parents are left without care by their children in old age, they can get justice through the Elderly Maintenance and Welfare Act - 2007 by filing tribunal cases at the RDO. If justice is not found at the RDO or if they are the target of negligence, they can appeal to the District Collector.
The government has brought the TS CMMS portal so that the elderly in the district can take advantage of this portal instead of going around the offices to file a tribunal case at the RDO or to appeal to the Collector, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi said in a statement today. The details of the tribunal cases with the Revenue Divisional Officer, the details of the appellate cases with the District Collector, the details of the pendency orders are stored in the TS CMMS portal. The elderly will have to apply for their maintenance related cases through the online portal or through the Meeseva centers. Similarly, the elderly can know the details of their cases through the portal. Therefore, the elderly in the district are advised to make good use of the portal set up by the government.