Take booster dose to check infections: Errabelli Dayakar Rao to people

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao on Saturday appealed to the people to take booster dose of vaccine to avoid corona or omicron infections. Fever survey will be continued for about seven days and the health staff is offering medical kits to the people with symptoms, he said.

The minister addressed a meeting with MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPDOs, Tahsildars, DMHOs, police and revenue officials. The minister asked them to coordinate for the vaccination and cover everything. The minister maintained that the State is able to complete the first dose by 100 per cent and second dose by 80 percent.

He spoke to some people and instructed them to take vaccines from health staff. The State government has begun house to house fever survey and giving medical kits for mild symptoms, he said. The people should take precaution or booster dose of vaccines from the health staff without fail, the minister appealed. The minister appealed to the local leaders and officials to coordinate to ensure that the vaccination is conducted to cover all people. Though the case surge is on the rise now in the third wave, there is no need for fear, he said. The symptoms are mild and people should avoid fear and needless to rush to the hospitals.

Unnecessary rushing to the hospitals is not good, he said adding that only serious cases of corona or omicron will be referred by the health staff to the hospitals. In the near future we will see a dip in cases and fever survey will serve the purpose, the minister hoped.