Take govt schemes to people’s door, Revanth tells Cong MLAs

Accusing both BRS and BJP of jointly indulging in a ‘poisonous campaign’ against the State government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell for the Opposition campaign on HCU. He said that the latter’s statements reflected that the BJP was scared of Telangana’s progress, particularly after the State had successfully enacted SC categorisation and BC quota.

Addressing the CLP meeting on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy reiterated that the opposition was spreading false propaganda using artificial intelligence on Kancha Gachibowli lands. “Believing the opposition campaign was true, Prime Minister Modi also made bulldozer comments. BJP and BRS are jointly spreading a poisonous campaign against the people’s government,” he emphasised.

He further said that until now it was State BJP leaders including Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar who had criticised the State government. “Now, the Prime Minister Modi also entered the fray. Modi is facing trouble after the People’s Government launched a slew of big schemes in Telangana. SC Categorisation has become a stumbling block for Modi. Big debates on the Telangana development model are taking place across the country. It is for this reason that the BJP and BRS joined hands to create trouble for the Congress government in Telangana,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister called on party MLAs to reach out to people till June 2 and enlighten them over the government’s implementation of various flagship schemes. “The benefits of all welfare schemes which are being implemented by the People’s Government should reach the people. It is the responsibility of everyone to explain the important decisions taken by the government. MLAs should visit every village in their respective Assembly Constituencies from April 16 till June 2. I will also allocate time to meet people from May,” he assured.