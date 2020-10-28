Take special measures to implement welfare schemes: Minister Indrakaran Reddy

Nirmal: Forest and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy told the officials to take special measures to ensure that all the government welfare schemes would reach eligible beneficiaries. Addressing a meeting on the progress made in the implementation of welfare schemes at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he said that Women and Child Welfare department and ICDS officials should take up extensive programmes for the advancement of women in the district. Also, She Teams should launch special programmes to curb the ongoing attacks on women and steps should be taken to ensure speedy justice for the victims through Sakhi Centre.

The Minister suggested to take strict action against those, who are resorting to PDS rice smuggling and PD Act will be implemented against wood poachers to curb timber smuggling in the district. asking the police and forest officers to work in coordination in joint operations, the Minister told excise officials to stop production of ganja and rehabilitate ganja growers. Indrakaran Reddy directed the officials concerned to setup CCTV cameras in the main squares of urban and rural areas to prevent crime and untoward incidents in the district. Steps should be taken for the construction of new district police office building and directed the police officers to take immediate action to resolve the SC, ST atrocity cases and bring speedy justice to the victims.

Minister Reddy said that it came to his notice that some people in the district were creating fake certificates and committing irregularities and warned that action will be taken against them and criminal cases will be registered. District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui, ZP chairperson K Vijayalakshmi and others were present.