Live
- Body of migrant Bihar labourer dragged in Karnataka factory premises, video goes viral
- Six killed in horrific road accident in Jharkhand's Giridih
- Telangana: New Ration Cards to Be Issued, First Batch of One Lakh Cards Set for Distribution
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Streaming Details, Broadcast Channels, and Where to Watch Live
- Number of active companies registered in India crosses 18.17 lakh in January
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar visits Rohtas to review developmental work
- First Bharat Gaurav Train to Chardham
- KCR Visits Passport Office for Renewal, Likely to Travel to US Soon
- India-focused offshore funds, ETFs clock record net inflow of $23.4 billion in 2024
- Maha Politics over Mahakumbh. Rahul to visit Pratsgraj
Just In
Take stringent measures to control crime: SP
SP Kiran Khare emphasized that police officers should effectively perform their duties to control crime.
Bhupalapally: SP Kiran Khare emphasized that police officers should effectively perform their duties to control crime.
The SP conducted a crime review meeting. He reviewed the investigation, status, and progress of pending cases, both grave and non-grave, station-wise, and provided several instructions to police officers regarding case investigations, crime scene inspections, evidence collection, case registration, suspect arrests, investigations, and charge-sheet filings.
Subsequently, SP Khare instructed officers to take strict legal actions against those illegally transporting sand, violating government regulations. He stressed the importance of visible policing and urged officers to increase village visits within their station limits and ward visits in towns. Reviewing road accidents, SP Khare identified hot spots where several accidents occurred, investigated the causes, and directed officers to take necessary measures to resolve the issues, possibly in coordination with other departments.
The event was attended by AR Additional SP Vemula Srinivas, Bhupalpalli DSP Sampath Rao, Vertical DSP Narayana Naik, and CIs and SIs from the district.