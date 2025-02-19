Take stringent measures to control crime: SP

Bhupalapally: SP Kiran Khare emphasized that police officers should effectively perform their duties to control crime.

The SP conducted a crime review meeting. He reviewed the investigation, status, and progress of pending cases, both grave and non-grave, station-wise, and provided several instructions to police officers regarding case investigations, crime scene inspections, evidence collection, case registration, suspect arrests, investigations, and charge-sheet filings.

Subsequently, SP Khare instructed officers to take strict legal actions against those illegally transporting sand, violating government regulations. He stressed the importance of visible policing and urged officers to increase village visits within their station limits and ward visits in towns. Reviewing road accidents, SP Khare identified hot spots where several accidents occurred, investigated the causes, and directed officers to take necessary measures to resolve the issues, possibly in coordination with other departments.

The event was attended by AR Additional SP Vemula Srinivas, Bhupalpalli DSP Sampath Rao, Vertical DSP Narayana Naik, and CIs and SIs from the district.