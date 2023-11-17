Taking measures for smooth conduction of election, says Mulugu district collector

District Collector and District Election Officer Ila Tripathi stated that all measures are being taken to conduct the elections in the district in a free, peaceful and transparent environment as per the guidelines of the Central Election Commission.



In a press conference held at the Collectorate's video conference hall on Friday, the Collector said that the names of the candidates contesting in the constituency of the district have been finalized and symbols have also been allotted to them.

She explained that during the reception of nominations from the third to the tenth of this month, 18 candidates filed their nominations among who h 11 candidates are in the fray after scrutiny and withdrawal. She said that there are 2,20,886 voters in the entire constituency. She said that there are 169 PWD voters who are allowed to vote from home.

She also explained that 303 polling centers have been set up and told that after the polling is conducted on 30th from 7 am to 4 pm, the EVM machines that have voted will be moved to the

the degree college amid heavy security. She said that on the third day of next month, the EVM machines will be installed in a special hall in the premises of the collector's office. She said that the Election Commission has been asked to send two teams from ECIL to check the EVMs from time to time on election day.

He said that a comprehensive control room will be set up in the district collectorate and complaints related to elections will be resolved from time to time. The collector said that from the 15th of this month, voter information slips are being distributed door to door through BLOs. The voter slips contain detailed information on the map and location of which polling station the voter should go to exercise his right to vote.

She said that all the arrangements have been completed in all the polling centers on the occasion of the assembly elections to be held on 30th of this month. The Collector asked the people and the leaders of various parties to cooperate with the district administration so that the elections could be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.