Talasani campaigns in Amberpet and Musheerabad, flays Congress

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in door-to-door campaigning with the MLA candidates in Mushirabad and Amberpet and said that people will teach a lesson to Congress party. He questioned whether Congress has courage to tell the people what they have done after being in power for 40 years.



He said BJP state president Kishan Reddy dropped out of the race fearing defeat and questioned him as to how much funds have been spent in the Parliament Constituency in the Amber Peta Constituency.

Talasani said that BRS government will come to power again in the state and carryout all development and welfare programs.



