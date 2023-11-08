Live
- Men's ODI World Cup: Shami slams former Pakistan player over "DRS manipulation" claims
- Nitish Kumar has brought shame to the country: Modi
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
Just In
Talasani campaigns in Amberpet and Musheerabad, flays Congress
Highlights
Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in door-to-door campaigning with the MLA candidates in Mushirabad
Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in door-to-door campaigning with the MLA candidates in Mushirabad and Amberpet and said that people will teach a lesson to Congress party. He questioned whether Congress has courage to tell the people what they have done after being in power for 40 years.
He said BJP state president Kishan Reddy dropped out of the race fearing defeat and questioned him as to how much funds have been spent in the Parliament Constituency in the Amber Peta Constituency.
Talasani said that BRS government will come to power again in the state and carryout all development and welfare programs.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS